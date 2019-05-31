|
Sister Mary Paschal, O.S.C.
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Sister Mary Paschal, O.S.C., nee Nora Sadlier, 101 years old of San Damiano Monastery of St. Clare on Fort Myers Beach, Florida went peacefully home to God on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Nora Sadlier was born on March 12, 1918 at Lisheen , Tipperary, Ireland to Martin Sadlier and Mary Ryan. She was the third youngest of ten children and has survived all her siblings, Lizzy, Dick, Peg, Mick, Sally, Packie, Sr Celine Marie (Nance) Nellie, Jack, also Martin & Mary who died as infants. Sister Mary Paschal is survived by her numerous nieces and nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews in Ireland, England and around the world.
Nora began her religious life with the Sisters of St. Anne in England on January 22, 1936. After serving the sick and the elderly in this community during the difficult times of World War II, sister transferred to the contemplative life on July 26, 1941 when she joined the Poor Clare Nuns at Sclerder Abbey , Cornwall, England. Sister Mary Paschal made her final profession as a Poor Clare on October 4, 1946. She served this community as novice mistress, and abbess. When the monastery of Sclerder closed, Sister transferred to the Monastery of St. Clare in Arundel, England for a short time and then to the Monastery of St. Clare in Darlington, England.
Shortly after San Damiano Monastery of St. Clare was founded on Fort Myers Beach, Florida the community reached out to our Poor Clare sisters in England for additional sisters to build up this new monastery. At age 70, Sister Mary Paschal volunteered and arrived in Florida on Oct. 7, 1989. She has served this community cheerfully and faithfully from that time, blessing us all with her Irish wit and the wisdom of her many years in religious life. She will be greatly missed by her religious sisters and the many friends and benefactors of this community who have come to know and love her.
A viewing will be held in the chapel at the Monastery of St. Clare, 6029 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach, FL on Saturday, June 1st from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, June 2nd from noon to 5 p.m. and on Monday before the Mass from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 3rd at 11:00 AM at the Church of the Ascension, 6025 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach, FL. with Bishop Frank J. Dewane, officiating.
Memorials in her name may be made to the Monastery of St. Clare, 6029 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach, FL.
Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 31, 2019