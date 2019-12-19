|
|
Ourim "Remme" Malo
Naples - Ourim (Remme) Malo 65, of Naples, Florida, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, December 17th, 2019. He was surrounded by those he loved during his passing.
He is survived by Paige Elizabeth (Cunz) Malo, his wife of 45 years, their six children and spouses along with 23 grandchildren.
He was not ashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
He will be dearly missed until we see him again.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Tree of Life Church 2132 Shadowlawn Drive Naples at 2:00 this Saturday December 21, 2019 Visitation prior to service 1:30-2:00 pm.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019