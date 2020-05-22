|
Marty was born in Ashtabula, Ohio to Jesse and Florence Wetmore on June 28, 1938. He graduated from Edgewood High School in 1956. He went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Business from Ohio State University and a Master's of Business Administration from Ball State University. He lived in Anderson, Indiana for 50+ years and retired after 31 years of service from Delco Remy division of General Motors. He was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon, Omicron chapter. He was a snow bird traveling to Marco Island for over 20 years becoming a permanent resident in 2012. Marty was an avid genealogist tracing his family back to the Revolutionary War and established two new Daughters of the American Revolution membership numbers for his daughters. Marty is predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Patricia J Wetmore and his parents Jesse and Florence Wetmore. Marty is survived by his daughters Maureen (Brian) Craig and Kathleen Glass; grandchildren Bradley Craig, Andrew Craig, Sydney Glass and Ian Glass; great-grandchildren Ava and Mason Craig; brother William Wetmore, nephew Michael Wetmore, niece Jessica Wetmore; and special friend Joan Engel. A funeral mass was celebrated on May 28, 2020 at San Marco Catholic Church, Marco Island, FL at 10:30AM with burial immediately following at Marco Island Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or San Marco Catholic Church, 851 San Marco Rd, Marco Island, FL 34145. Arrangements handles by Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 22 to May 29, 2020