Parker Gile
Okeechobee, FL
Parker Gile, 68, passed away at his residence in Okeechobee, FL on March 4, 2019.
He was born on Jan. 25, 1951 to Steven Gile and Lottie Truman in Edgerton, WI.
He is survived by son, Philip (Juli) Gile; step-children, Bobi Blankenship and Brad Wells; grandchildren, Angela, Preston, and Brooke; great granddaughter, Erica; nephew, Jordan; and brothers, Steve Gile and Rollie Brown.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Deb Gile; and brothers, Gregory Gile and Christopher Truman.
He was a Navy veteran and worked in the tree service industry for over 30 years. He was owner of Parker's Tree Service in Naples, FL.
Parker enjoyed going out on his airboat, fishing, and trips to the Everglades. He was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
While there will be no services, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be placed online at Legacy.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 17, 2019