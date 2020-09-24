Parnell "Spec" Jerome SkulborstadNaples - Parnell "SPEC" Jerome Skulborstad , 94 of Naples, Florida was born July 5, 1926 in Madison, Minnesota to the late John and Minnie (Shelstad) Skulborstad, died Thursday, September 17, 2020. Preceded in death by his loving wife Elaine and eldest son, Dennis.Spec is survived by 2 sons, Jay (Judy), Geneva, IL, Jon (Cristy), Naples, FL, Sister, Eloise Rogers, Mesa, AZ, Ten Grandchildren, Erik, Stephen, Kyrsten, Jayson, Sheila, Shannon, Jane, Katherine, Robert and Jack, Four Great Grandchildren, Madison , Elle, Everly and Otto. He was raised in Madison and graduated from Madison H.S. in 1944 and then served in the U.S. NAVY from 1944-46. Spec graduated from The University of Minnesota in 1950 with a bachelor's degree in business administration and then married the Love of his life, Elaine Audrey Tufto on August 13, 1950. Spec spent his career with Babson Bros. Company, Chicago, IL from 1950 - 1986 and retired as EX VP and General Manager where he then served on their Board of Directors for several more years.Spec loved his family and friends dearly, and spent much of his life fishing, pheasant hunting, playing cards and golfing with them. Golf was a particular passion and he was a resident and founding member of Eagle Creek Country Club in Naples, FL where he lived for over 30 years. Private Services and interment will be at a future date with his wife, Elaine in Minnesota.Remembrances are suggested to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105 and Lac Qui Parle County Museum, 250 8th Ave, Madison, MN 56256.