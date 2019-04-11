|
|
Pat M. Cox
NAPLES, FL
Pat M. Cox, 75, of Naples, FL (formerly of Kenosha, WI) went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Pat was born in Baldwyn, Mississippi on April 4, 1944, the son of Howard and Mae (Swindle) Cox. Before retiring in 2010, he was employed by USF Holland. Pat was married to Susan (Miholic) Cox for 46 years before she passed away in 2011.
Pat is survived by their three children and their spouses, Jill (Reid) Berggren of Naples, FL, Brenda (Erik) Rhoda of Naples, FL, and Aaron (Carrie) Cox of Pleasant Prairie, WI, and 7 grandchildren, Whitney, Kaitlyn, Alli, Riley, Chad, Kayla, and Lauren.
A service celebrating Pat's life will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Naples, 3000 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples, FL 34109.
A reception to follow.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019