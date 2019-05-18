Resources
Naples, FL

Patricia Ann (Saxton) McDonald, 86, passed away with her family by her side on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Vi Nursing Home, Aventura, Florida. Originally from Endicott, NY, more recently Naples, FL and Newtown, PA. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Anna Saxton, husband David M. McDonald, and sister Mary Rita Crittenden. She is survived by six children, six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. She was a member of St. William Catholic Church, Naples, loved musical theater and spending time with her family. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, June 1, at 9:30 am at St. Ambrose Church, Endicott, NY. The family asks in lieu of flower to make a donation in Patricia's name to the at .
Published in Naples Daily News on May 18, 2019
