Naples - Patricia Ann Moseley, 72,died July 27, 2019, after a long battle with rheumatoid arthritis and related illnesses. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, August 27th, at 2:00 pm at Prospect United Methodist Church, Ebony, VA for Pat and her husband, William Ward Moseley, who died 4 days earlier. Pat and Bill spent their early retirement years at Lake Gaston, where Bill, with Pat's assistance, developed a second career as an artist. Pat was also a crucial contributor in designing and developing their home in Naples, FL. Pat was also a participant in philanthropic activities as much as her health would allow. Always with a smile and a laugh, she was a friend and motivator to many. She is survived by her twin brother, Michael Salmon and his wife, Jon Lee; a niece Tiffany Sanchez, as well as 2 Step-sons, and 5 Step-grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life service for Pat and Bill at Wesley United Methodist Church, Marco Island, FL in October.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019