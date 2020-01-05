|
Patricia Anne Garrett
Naples - Patricia Anne Garrett, 84, of Naples, entered into eternal peace Friday, December 20, 2019. Formerly of York, Pennsylvania, Patricia Garrett was born July 18, 1935, in Freeland, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Bridget (Shearon) and Joseph Hamershock.
Patricia attended St. Agnes Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, becoming a Registered Nurse in 1956. She married her best friend, Dr. Thomas Garrett. Joining her husband in Belton, Missouri where he was stationed as a captain with the United States Air Force, Patricia worked as a private duty nurse before settling in York in 1962. Patricia continued as a private duty nurse and at York Hospital and York Caterpillar.
Among her many interests and talents, Patricia had a passion for learning, traveling with her husband and attending operatic performances at the Naples Philharmonic. She was a lover of books and an accomplished mahjong player. A devoted and loving mother, Patricia was most proud of her children and grandchildren and treasured the many friends that blessed her life. Patricia will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to raising three children, Patricia was a member of the Women's Auxiliary York Dental Society, a tutor for the York County Literacy Council, and a volunteer for the St. Joseph's Elementary School library, York Symphony and Artis Naples. Patricia was also an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of York and St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, Naples, Florida.
Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Dr. Thomas Garrett. Patricia is survived by a brother, Joseph Hamershock and sister, Kathleen DeAngelo. She is also survived by her beloved children, son, Matthew and Anne (nee Shaw) Garrett, Phoenix, Maryland; daughter, Elizabeth Garrett and grandson, Evan, Aiken, South Carolina; daughter Jennifer and Eric Pauley and granddaughters Sarah and Meghan, Suwanee, Georgia.
A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, January 13, 2020, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 775 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, Florida. A reception following the mass will be held for friends of the family at Naples Heritage Country Club, 8150 Naples Heritage Way, Naples, Florida.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020