Patricia Blake



Gainesville, Florida - Patricia P. Blake, age 104, passed away after a brief illness at her daughter's home in Naples FL, on June 27th, 2019.



Born in Shelburne, Nova Scotia, on May 25, 1915, she was the daughter of the Reverend Harry Young and Beatrice Desiah (Freeman) Payzant.



Pat married Walter D. Jack in 1946 and moved to Bridgewater, Nova Scotia. They had two children. In 1964 she married John H. Blake and moved to New Britain, Connecticut. Following retirement Pat and John moved to Naples, FL.



She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands and two sisters. She is survived by a daughter, Margaret Jack and a son, Robert Jack.



Pat graduated from Acadia University in 1936 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Dietetics. She worked in the hospital community and during WWII in private industry. Her passions were travel and writing poetry. She was a member of the Naples United Church of Christ and made friends volunteering at the Bargain Box and at the Women's Fellowship gatherings. In addition, Pat was a member of the Miles Standish Colony, a chapter of the General Society of Mayflower Descendents. In her earlier years she liked to play Mah Jong and Bridge. In addition, she did needlepoint and enjoyed a good read.



Pat inherited her parents summer cottage on Ponhook Lake in Greenfield, Nova Scotia. Her 100th Birthday was celebrated there with tea sandwiches and homemade cakes on the veranda. Pat would not return to her beloved cottage but her 100 years of summer memories would linger with her always.



A celebration of Pat's Life will be held in Greenfield, Nova Scotia at a date to be determined.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Naples United Church of Christ, 5200 Crayton Road, Naples, FL 34103 or Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples FL 34105.



Published in Naples Daily News on July 7, 2019