Patricia Cunningham Conley
Patricia Cunningham Conley

Brooksville - Patricia Cunningham Conley, 75, of Brooksville, Fla., passed away following a short illness. She was born on April 29, 1945 in Mobile, Ala.

Pat was raised in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., lived as a young adult in Miami, raised her children in Naples, and retired to Brooksville. She obtained her bachelor's degree from Mercer University and her master's degree from the University of Florida.

Pat was a kind and loving soul who never failed to make those around her feel loved and appreciated. She enjoyed RV traveling and crafts and was a voracious reader.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, James J. and Erna M. Cunningham, and her ex-husband and father of her children, Daniel Conley. She is survived by: her loving partner of 17 years, John Huskey; her son Brendan and his wife Alison; her son Ryan; and her sisters, Gail Swoope and Debbie Clark.

In the interest of public safety, a memorial service is not planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, well-wishers are invited to make a donation to the Sierra Club in honor of Pat's commitment to the environment, or to send cards to John Huskey, care of Cason Funeral & Cremation Services, Brooksville, Fla.

Pat will be dearly missed by all who knew her.




Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2020.
