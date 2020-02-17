|
Patricia (Kennedy) Dinn
Naples - Patricia (Kennedy) Dinn of Naples, FL and Holyoke, MA passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 surrounded by family in Naples. Pat was born in Holyoke on April 25, 1937 to Edward and Mildred (Lynch) Kennedy. She was a proud graduate of Holyoke High School Class of 1955. Following graduation Pat was employed as a supervisor by New England Telephone Company before dedicating her life to her family.
She married Charles W. "Bill" Dinn on October 14, 1961. They were married for 52 years until his passing in 2013. She was the quiet yet strong support to the success of Dinn Bros. Trophies, Inc.
She was a devoted and loving mother to her five children; Carol and Brian Robinson of South Hadley, Kathleen Dinn of Osterville, Paul and Margaret (McGinty) Dinn of Longmeadow, William Dinn and Jennifer Cooper of Holyoke and Michael Dinn of West Springfield. She was the proud grandmother to Anna and Brian Robinson and Patrick, Nora and Elizabeth Dinn. Pat also leaves her sister, best friend and confidant, Carol Joyce of Naples, FL and Harwichport, MA. Pat was especially close to her nephews and their families; John, David, Christopher, Edward and Patrick Joyce. She also leaves behind nieces and cousins in the Dinn and Boyle families.
Pat was a sports enthusiast and a natural athlete who played golf and tennis into her 80's. Wherever Pat went she made lifelong friends. She cherished her friendships with the Tuesday Night Club, the Telephone Company Group, Holyoke Canoe Club and Woodmar Glen neighbors and tennis friends from north and south. Pat was a devout Catholic and a communicant of St William's Church in Naples and Our Lady of the Cross in Holyoke. Her kindness, smile, sense of humor and love will be forever missed.
A Memorial Service will be held for Pat on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. William Catholic Church, 601 Seagate Drive, Naples. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Pat to Jericho, P.O. Box 1039, Holyoke, MA 01041 or to the .
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020