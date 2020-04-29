|
Patricia (Kearney) Gibbons
Naples - Patricia (Kearney) Gibbons, 76, of Naples, Florida, died on Tuesday, April 21, following a 10-day struggle with COVID-19.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, in September 1943, Pat grew up in West Hempstead, NY, and subsequently graduated from Mary Immaculate Hospital Nursing School in Jamaica, Queens, NY. She married her high school sweetheart, Dave Gibbons, in 1965 and they had almost 55 wonderful married years together. A devoted wife, loving mother and proud grandmother of 7, Pat is survived by her husband, Dave, four sons David, Jeff (Meredith), Glenn (Laura) and Mike (Louise) Gibbons, and her beloved grandchildren - Belle, Maddy, Ryan, Catherine, Tom, Grace and Shelby. She is also survived by her loving sister Kathy (Ron) Margolis.
As a young mother with four boys at home, Pat single-handedly juggled motherhood with her role as an RN working night shifts in the ICU. As Dave's career progressed, she routinely and enthusiastically packed up the family and moved multiple times within the U.S. between the NY/NJ region, St. Paul, MN, Wooster, OH, and western Michigan. Overseas, Pat particularly cherished a 5-year stay in Bangkok, Thailand in the late 1980s which opened up a whole new world of adventure as they journeyed extensively throughout Asia during this time. Pat's love of international travel never diminished, including her time living in Brussels, Belgium during the late 1990's. She made lifelong friends every place along the way.
As Dave's corporate career wound down, Pat and Dave moved to the Mediterra community in Naples, FL in 2007. Pat enthusiastically supported and was a trustee of the Naples Children's Education Foundation, sponsors of the Naples Winter Wine Fest, where Pat served on the Grant Committee, and also as a trustee of Southwest Florida Childrens Charities. Pat made many dear friends in those two wonderful organizations that do so much for children in need in Southwest Florida.
As noted, Pat loved international travel, and traveled to the far corners of the world. One destination held a special place in her heart, Africa. Fittingly she celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary on a hilltop overlooking the Serengeti Plains, holding hands with her husband and surrounded by children and grandchildren. She had a kind heart, a loving soul and a smile that lit up a room. Her family and friends will never forget her.
Due to the current Covid19 pandemic, there is no memorial service set at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity such as Naples Children and Education Foundation at www.napleswinterwinefestival.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020