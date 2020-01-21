|
Patricia K. Dinn
Naples - Patricia (Kennedy) Dinn of Naples, FL and Holyoke, MA passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 surrounded by family in Naples. Pat was born in Holyoke on April 25, 1937 to Edward and Mildred (Lynch) Kennedy. She was a proud graduate of Holyoke High School Class of 1955. Following graduation Pat was employed as a supervisor by New England Telephone Company before dedicating her life to her family. She married Charles W. "Bill" Dinn on October 14, 1961. They were married for 52 years until his passing in 2013. She was the quiet yet strong support to the success of Dinn Bros. Trophies, Inc. She was a devoted and loving mother to her five children; Carol and Brian Robinson of South Hadley, Kathleen Dinn of Osterville, Paul and Margaret (McGinty) Dinn of Longmeadow, William Dinn and Jennifer Cooper of Holyoke and Michael Dinn of West Springfield. She was the proud grandmother to Anna and Brian Robinson and Patrick, Nora and Elizabeth Dinn. Pat also leaves her sister, best friend and confidant, Carol Joyce of Naples, FL and Harwichport, MA. Pat was especially close to her nephews and their families; John, David, Christopher, Edward and Patrick Joyce. She also leaves behind nieces and cousins in the Dinn and Boyle families. Pat was a sports enthusiast and a natural athlete who played golf and tennis into her 80's. Wherever Pat went she made lifelong friends. She cherished her friendships with the Tuesday Night Club, the Telephone Company Group, Holyoke Canoe Club and Woodmar Glen neighbors and tennis friends from north and south. Pat was a devout Catholic and a communicant of St William's Church in Naples and Our Lady of the Cross in Holyoke. Her kindness, smile, sense of humor and love will be forever missed. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at Our Lady of the Cross Church, Holy Cross Avenue for a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Saint Jerome Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home, 2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke. A Memorial Service will be held for Pat at a later date in Naples, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Pat to Jericho, P.O. Box 1039, Holyoke, MA 01041 or to the .
