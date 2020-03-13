Services
Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home
146 East Main Street
Morristown, TN 37814
(423) 586-5451
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Lee Byrd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Lee Byrd Obituary
Patricia Lee Byrd

Patricia Lee Byrd, age 75, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was born in California, grew up in Kingsport, TN and lived most of her life in FL. Patricia enjoyed traveling, boating, fishing, collecting seashells, and hosting many successful parties enjoyed by all. She was a talented artist at tole painting and she left behind many beautiful works of art to her loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her ex-husband of 47 years, Orville Wayne Byrd; parents, Leland Gaither and Pauline Spears Condry; sisters, Shelby and Deborah Sue (Susie); brother, Jimmy Lee; and her beloved yorkie, Mandee.

She is survived by her children, Cheri "Pugzlee" Byrd and Greg Byrd; grandson, Brandon; great-grandson, Cameron; sister, Darlene.

Per her request, her ashes will be scattered at the beach in Naples, FL.

Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home, Morristown, TN.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -