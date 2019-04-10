Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hilton Naples
5111 Tamiami Trail North
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Head
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia M. (Rucker) Head

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia M. (Rucker) Head Obituary
Patricia M. Head (Rucker)

Naples, FL

Patricia M. Head (Rucker), of Naples, Fl formerly of Asheville, NC passed away on the 23rd of January 2019. She was 73.

Mrs. Head was born July 27, 1945 in Asheville, NC to William and

Marguerite Mewborne. She was a graduate of Lee Edwards High School in 1963 before attending the University of Tampa. Mrs. Head moved to Naples in 1968.

Mrs. Head was a prominent realtor in Naples for over 30 years before retiring. During that time she was a staunch supporter of Naples PAL football, Greater Naples Little League Baseball, and Naples High School Athletic booster programs. After retiring Mrs. Head was an avid volunteer giving back to the Naples community at the Neighborhood Health Clinic on Goodlette Road.

Mrs. Head loved to spend her time with family and friends and especially her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.

Mrs. Head is survived by: three sons, Michael Rucker, Brian Rucker, Naples FL, Jeffrey and Amber Rucker of

Williamsburg, VA., two sisters, Max and Rebecca Holcher, Naples, FL, Janice Mewborne, Hendersonville, NC, three grandchildren Victoria Rucker, Port Charlotte, FL, Cole Rucker, Tallahassee, FL, Jordan Rucker, Naples, FL and one great-grandchild Sterling Otero.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Gary Mewborne.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 4th 2019 from 1-3pm at Hilton Naples Located at 5111

Tamiami Trail North. In lieu of flowers, the family requests

donations be made to Avow Frances Georgeson Hospice at 1095

Whippoorwill LN, Naples, FL 34105.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.