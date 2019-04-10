|
Patricia M. Head (Rucker)
Naples, FL
Patricia M. Head (Rucker), of Naples, Fl formerly of Asheville, NC passed away on the 23rd of January 2019. She was 73.
Mrs. Head was born July 27, 1945 in Asheville, NC to William and
Marguerite Mewborne. She was a graduate of Lee Edwards High School in 1963 before attending the University of Tampa. Mrs. Head moved to Naples in 1968.
Mrs. Head was a prominent realtor in Naples for over 30 years before retiring. During that time she was a staunch supporter of Naples PAL football, Greater Naples Little League Baseball, and Naples High School Athletic booster programs. After retiring Mrs. Head was an avid volunteer giving back to the Naples community at the Neighborhood Health Clinic on Goodlette Road.
Mrs. Head loved to spend her time with family and friends and especially her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.
Mrs. Head is survived by: three sons, Michael Rucker, Brian Rucker, Naples FL, Jeffrey and Amber Rucker of
Williamsburg, VA., two sisters, Max and Rebecca Holcher, Naples, FL, Janice Mewborne, Hendersonville, NC, three grandchildren Victoria Rucker, Port Charlotte, FL, Cole Rucker, Tallahassee, FL, Jordan Rucker, Naples, FL and one great-grandchild Sterling Otero.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Gary Mewborne.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 4th 2019 from 1-3pm at Hilton Naples Located at 5111
Tamiami Trail North. In lieu of flowers, the family requests
donations be made to Avow Frances Georgeson Hospice at 1095
Whippoorwill LN, Naples, FL 34105.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2019