Patricia Matthews

Marco Island - Patricia Ann(Canning) Matthews, a resident of Marco Island, Florida and a former 31-year resident of Wilmington, Delaware, entered into her eternal life on Wednesday August 19th at home with her loving daughter by her side. She fought a tough battle against cancer with the same positive attitude and strong faith in God that sustained her throughout her full life. She was 78. Patricia was born to the late Edward and Cecelia (Collins) Canning in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on July 26, 1942. She attended Liberty High School and was a member of the synchronized swimming team. She graduated from Kutztown State College in 1964 and was married to the late John E. Matthews Jr of Easton, Pennsylvania in 1965. Patricia had a long and fulfilling career as an elementary school teacher in Bethlehem and later in Wilmington, Delaware. For more than 34 years Pat taught full-time before retiring in 2000. In 1999 she was awarded the Teacher of the Year nomination for the Red Clay School District. In retirement, she went back to work as a substitute teacher in Collier County and enjoyed volunteering for Marco Island's "Y-Read" program. Her passion was reading aloud to children, especially her grandchildren. One of her favorite quotes was, "A teacher sees tomorrow in the eyes of a child." Pat enjoyed traveling with her Marco Island newcomer friends, nicknamed the "TTT's". She loved to work out at the Marco Island YMCA and teach Sunday School. She treasured her time with her Connect Group at the Family Church and sermons every Sunday. Mrs. Matthews was pre-deceased by her husband, John E. Matthews Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Marla Lea (Matthews) Chandler of Darien, CT; her son-in-law Jason Chandler; her beautiful granddaughters, Katharine Blake, Caroline Canning and Mary Quinton; her sister and brother-in-law, Robert and Connie (Canning) Golden of Boca Raton, FL; her adoring mother -in-law, Mary (Houghtaling) Matthews. Memorial Donations may be made to The Family Church at www.FBCMarco.com
