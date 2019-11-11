|
Patricia Rose Martin
Naples - Patricia Rose Martin (Kittel), age 90, of Naples passed away peacefully on November 1st, 2019 at 1:35 pm. Patricia was born April 24th, 1929 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Rudolph and Helen (Bam) Kittel (Sesock).
Married to the late Kenneth Martin, she raised her sons, Kenneth Martin Jr. and Keith Martin in Pittsburgh. She graduated from Carrick High school in 1947. Patricia worked for Kroger and held the role of the first female manager in the company. An entrepreneur at heart, she built two businesses, Patsy's Deli, (Dormont) and Rodeo Ladies Upscale Consignment, (Naples). She continued to run Rodeo into her late 80's. Patricia made the move from Pittsburgh to Naples because "The warm weather and sunshine kept her young and feeling good." Patricia enjoyed the finer things in life, she had an eye for style and fashion, loved to shop, was a fabulous cook and knew how to pick the right slots and blackjack tables. She was an animal lover, had a lovely sense of humor, loved her family and friends with all she had, and would never allow you to leave her house hungry just like her mom, Bam. Patricia is lovingly survived by her life long companion of over 50 years, Thomas Yezbac; children, Kenneth Martin Jr. (Karen), and Keith Martin. Grandmother of Allison Ann Laughlin (Martin) and Kenneth Martin III. Great-grandmother to Jack Liam Laughlin. Siblings, Colleen Von-Kittel (Will), Priscilla Riakenvich. The late Fredrick Kittel and Anthony Kittel (Jane), four nieces, many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews, and many loving friends. In lieu of a service, Patricia requests a celebration of her life with all of her friends and family on her birthday in April. In her memory, donations may be sent in her name to the Naples Alzheimer's Support Network or The Humane Society of Naples. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019