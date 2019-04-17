|
|
Patricia V Campagne
Naples, FL
Patricia Veronica Campagne, 81, of Naples, Florida died April 12, 2019. Formerly a resident of Oceanside NY. She had been a resident of the Countryside Golf Community since 1992 where she served on the Master Board and as Social Committee Chair. As an ardent volunteer she served at NCH, Avow Hospice and was Chapter Chair of St. Vincent De Paul Society. She was an active member of St. Peters Catholic Church where she was as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. She acted in the same capacity at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in New York including being the Chair of the fund raising for the parish feast for several years. She served as President of the Rosary Alter Society and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knight of Columbus. Patricia is survived by her husband John, her brother Gerald Gibbons and sister Veronica Civitanova and her children Lisa, Bill, Louis and Leslie. She is also lovingly survived by 12 grandchildren Christopher, Sean, Aileen, Ryan, Nikki, Samantha, Krysten, Lindsey, Natalie, Juliette, Angelina, Karen, and her first Grandchild Baby McG. who is on the way. A funeral mass will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church on Friday, April 26th at 10am. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019