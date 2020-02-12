|
Patricia Worthington Morrison
Patricia Worthington Morrison, age 82, passed away on February 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She suffered for many years due to complications of colon cancer. She was born on June 23, 1937 to E.Larue and Christine Worthington in Cleveland, Ohio. Patricia graduated from Agnes Irwin School in Rosemont, PA and also attended Hood College in Frederick, MD.
In her early years she became a Junior Equestrian, winning many awards at the Devon Horse Show and also competed at Madison Square Garden. She enjoyed playing tennis and pickleball. She was quite the competitor! She enjoyed boating and had been a founding member of the Pelican Isle Yacht Club where she served on numerous committees. She enjoyed travelling abroad with the love of her life, Joseph Sidoti. She loved venturing up to their house in Surf City, NC and sitting out on the porch watching sunrises, shrimp boats and dolphins. She enjoyed playing Mah Jongg at Pelican Isle with her fine lady friends. She was passionate about cooking and always enjoyed sharing new recipes with friends and family.
She had lived many years in Annapolis, Maryland and found her passion in real estate. She and Joe moved to Naples in 1988, where she continued her real estate career.
Patricia will be greatly missed by her beloved partner of 38 years, Joseph Sidoti, loving daughter, Pamela Whitfield and life partner Harry Street, her amazing son Robert Morrison, precious daughter-in-law Linda Ortiz Morrison and cherished grandson, Derrick Morrison. She will be reunited in heaven with her son, Alan Blair Morrison, and the many pets she loved but most recently, her pet maltese, Sugar.
She had a huge heart and was so caring to all around her. She was truly a "classy lady".
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Avow Hospice.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020