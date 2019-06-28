|
Patrick A. Loftus
Naples - Patrick A. Loftus passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born on August 23, 1931 to John and Arvilla (Goodall) Loftus in Tama, Iowa, and graduated from Tama High School in 1950 where he was a standout,varsity athlete.
Pat proudly served his country in the United States Army in Korea. After his service, Pat entered the paper and boxboard industry eventually owning his own companies in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He was an avid golfer, loved all things Irish and was a loquacious and vibrant member of the Eagle Creek Golf and Country Club for nearly 25 years.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sharon; his three children; Christy Osius (Ken), Patrick (Maggie Gleason) and Ellen; and three grandchildren Patrick, Mary and Sean. Pat was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Gloria Kirkaldy and Yvonne and his brothers Jack and Richard.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Finbarr Catholic Church, 13520 Tamiami Trail East Naples, Florida on July 6, 2019 at 10:00 Am. A Memorial Reception will immediately follow at the Eagle Creek Golf and Country Club. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Naples Humane Society.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 28, 2019