Patrick Joseph McCourt
Bonita Beach, FL
Patrick McCourt, of Bonita Beach, passed away on April 7 of cancer. He was 78 years old. There will be a funeral mass at St. Agnes Church in Naples on Saturday, April 27 at 11am. There will be a memorial service in the Detroit area in June.
McCourt was born in Detroit in 1940. He earned his Eagle Scout badge, then served in the Army. His first job out of the army was Scout Executive with the Boy Scouts of America. He trained scout leaders and organized new troops in the Detroit Area Council. He started selling mutual funds door to door and worked his way up to Vice President at Paine Webber. He went on to serve as President of First of Michigan Insurance Agency, and Vice President at Massachusetts Financial Services.
Pat travelled the world with his beloved wife, Peggy. Together, they visited six continents and sailed for an entire year with no destination. McCourt served his community as President of the Bonita Beach Association, Bonita Springs City Councilman, and as a commissioner on the Fire Board.
McCourt was predeceased by his son, Michael. He is
survived by his wife, Peggy; sisters Judy and Mary; sons Kevin (Susan), Daniel (Elizabeth), and Sean (Beth);
daughter-in-law Mary Ann; and grandchildren Caelan,
Ciaran, Aidan, Clara, and Charlotte.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019