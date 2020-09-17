Patrick Stephen Metro, D.D.S.
Naples - Patrick Stephen Metro, D.D.S., 84, of Naples, FL passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Barrington Terrace of Naples. Formerly of Rocky River, OH he had been a resident of Naples since 2002. Pat was born March 17, 1936 in Cleveland, OH, the son of the late Stephen and Caroline (Lombardo) Metro.
Patrick was a graduate of John Carroll University, Cleveland and earned his Doctor in Dental Surgery at Case Western University and his internship for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the University of Cincinnati. After graduation and working for a practice in Cincinnati, Pat set up his own successful practice in Cleveland where he practiced until he retired in 2001.
During his life, Pat's focus was primarily on family and his career with organized dentistry his most ardent interest. Pat was President of the Greater Cleveland Dental Society, President of the Ohio Dental Association, Trustee of the American Dental Association and the International College of Dentists along with other positions within the dental community. As busy as Pat was with his career, spending quality time with his family was of great importance.
In his free time, Pat was an avid and talented golfer and fisherman; belonging to Westwood Country Club in Ohio and Royal Poinciana Golf Club in Naples. He was involved in Golden Retriever Rescue and later in his life he authored a published book called "Saving Dogs and Souls…A Journey Into Dog Rescue." Pat's accomplishments were many and each one was done with passion and a strong will to enjoy life…all the while maintaining his gentle, kind nature. His faith was deep and private; a strong presence in every part of his life.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Mary Ellen Metro; loving daughters, Jennifer (George) Paterakis of Glen Ellyn, IL and Suzanne Metro of Little River, SC; sister, Virginia Stalzer of Las Vegas, NV, cherished grandchildren, Hannah Paterakis, Patrick Palmer, Michael Paterakis and Christopher Palmer and many nieces and a nephew. In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Metro (Janet) and Grace Metro and brother- in- law, Norman Stalzer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 23, 2020 at noon at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Avenue N., Naples, FL 34108. Burial will follow in the church memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pat's name may be made to Saint Ignatius High School, 1911 West 30th St., Cleveland, Ohio 44113 online: www.ignatius.edu
