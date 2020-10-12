Patrick Stephen Metro, D.D.S.
Naples - Patrick Stephen Metro, D.D.S., 84, of Naples, FL passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Barrington Terrace of Naples. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 23, 2020 at noon at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Avenue N., Naples, FL 34108. The Mass will be live streamed to allow for virtual attendance and may be viewed by visiting https://saintjohntheevangelist.com/events/online-funeral-mass
. Burial will follow in the church memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pat's name may be made to Saint Ignatius High School, 1911 West 30th St., Cleveland, Ohio 44113 online: www.ignatius.edu
21651-0222. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home.