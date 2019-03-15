|
Patrick Wayne "Tiger" Lagemann
Marco Island, FL
Patrick Wayne "Tiger" Lagemann passed away at his home on Marco Island Saturday, March 9, 2019.
Pat was born July 23, 1968 at Illini Hospital in Pittsfield, the 15th child of Edward and Rosemary Lagemann.
Pat was part-owner of Tiger Masonry and Roberts Bay Custom Homes of Naples,
Florida.
Pat is survived by his 2 daughters,
Alexandra (Alex) Tovar and Rebecca (Dylan) Gober, 3 grandchildren, Aiden and Lincoln Tovar and Raelynn Gober, 11 brothers and
sisters, Jim, Dave (Mary), Danny, MaryLou Derozier, Teresa (Ed) Jackson, Alfred "Pete", Raymond, Joanie (Dean) Ramineh, Susie (Chris) Allen, Debbie Plummer and Linda (Marc)
Rumple and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by both parents, 2 brothers, Dennis and Tom, and 2 sisters, Nancy and Cathy.
A memorial service will be held at 3pm Sunday, March 17 in Naples.
Memorial donations may be made to Tiger Masonry Grandchildren's Fund, 3271 17th Ave. S.W., Naples, FL, 34117.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019