1/1
Patsy Bray Mahoney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy Bray Mahoney

Naples, FL - Patsy Bray Mahoney, 80, of Naples, formerly of Harrisburg, died peacefully Monday morning, October 12, 2020 at her summer residence in Kennebunkport, Maine. She was born in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada on December 19, 1939, one of three daughters of Orval Russell and Anne (Gibson) Bray.

Patsy grew up in Moncton where she was a talented tap dancer. She spent summers with her family in the quiet lobstering villages of Hopewell Cape and later, Murray Corner. Patsy graduated from Horton Academy and then went on to Acadia University in Nova Scotia. At the age of 23, she moved with a friend to Boston and worked at M.I.T. While in Boston, she met Paul Mahoney and they were married on October 30, 1965. They would have celebrated their 55th anniversary later this month.

They settled in Harrisburg and resided there for over 40 years, raising their children. Pasty was a loving mother and wife with a quiet, gentle disposition and a kind heart. She was a talented athlete and avid tennis player. She enjoyed hooking rugs, sewing quilts, needlepointing, gardening, bird watching and collecting antiques.

She is survived by her loving husband, Paul L. Mahoney of Naples; her son, Charles Mahoney and wife Charo Juan Garcia of Malaga, Spain; her daughter, Susan Hatfield and husband Mark of Boston, MA; two sisters, Norma Semle and husband Arthur of Wilbraham, MA, Joanne Schurman of Summerside, Prince Edward Island; three grandchildren, Declan and Maeve Hatfield, Daniel Mahoney Juan and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Harrisburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, Patsy would be honored by contributions to: The Nativity School of Harrisburg, 2101 North 5th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110 www.nativityschoolofharrisburg.org where she had tutored children in reading.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Patsy's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements in Maine are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Arrangements in Harrisburg are in care of Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, 2100 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110. www.jessegeiglefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bibber Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Bibber Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved