Patsy D. Carter-Rattigan
Naples, Florida - Patsy Carter-Rattigan of Naples, FL, and formerly of Arlington, TX, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020, after a long battle with lymphoma. She is survived by her husband, Lee Rattigan.
Patsy grew up in Maysville, OK. As a young girl she picked cotton and delivered milk from the family farm. The lessons of life came early to her. She persevered in school and competed in the State Junior Miss Contest winning the Most Congeniality award. This honor foresaw the way she would engage others in her life.
Success in an Oklahoma car dealership and as a real estate agent led to a long career as a residential builder. She was only the third female builder in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area when she started in 1983.
Patsy met her late husband, Coy Carter, in 1982, and they co-founded an automobile extended warranty business in the following year. She sold the business in 2004.
Patsy was born in Maysville, OK, on February 7, 1949, daughter of Pearl and Ancel Huffman. She was the stepmother of Ken Riggs (Susan) and Craig Carter (Debra), as well as Michelle and Matthew Eisenhardt, Kristin and William Levay, and Sara and Stephen Rattigan. Patsy and Lee shared ten grandchildren and one grandson. She is also survived by her loving sister, Linda (the late Mickey) Morphew.
Patsy and Lee were longtime members of Quail West Golf and Country Club. She was known for her dancing skills at club events. Patsy was a diehard Oklahoma Sooners fan and a Dallas Cowboys fan. She enjoyed golf, reading, and traveling.
Donations may be made to The Community Foundation of Collier County, 1110 Pine Ridge Road, Suite 200, Naples, FL 34108 (www.cfcollier.org/donate-now/
). Please be sure to specify percentages for QW Scholarship Fund and Critical Needs Fund.
Visitation for family and friends will take place on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Naples, FL, on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Burial and graveside services will take place in Oklahoma.