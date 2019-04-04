|
Paul Anthony Irminger, Jr.
Naples, FL
Paul Anthony Irminger, Jr., born October 15, 1955 Fort Myers to P.A. "Tony" Irminger and Carolyn Delores "Dee" Whidden passed away in
Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela March 30, 2019. Paul was raised in Naples, Florida with his brother Robert "Bobby" Irminger. Paul spent the majority of his adult life as a commercial fisherman. He was a 1974 Naples High School graduate. He married Jill
Garrison in 1974 they spent their married life together with their two children Michelle and Paul in Naples. He was
predeceased by his mother Dee Irminger, cousin Sammy Hamilton, III and Aunt Mary Paul Weeks. Paul is survived by wife Maria Robles, children Michelle Vincent (Danny) and Paul Irminger, III (Tia), grandchildren Joseph, Jason, Ella, Jesse, Aaliyah, Audessa, Anthony IV, and another granddaughter due this May, Lilly. He survived by his brother Bobby, his father Tony, and many cousins as he is a descendant of the early Lee and Collier Counties families' Smith, Myers, Irminger, Whidden, Luettich, and Fernandez. Celebration of Life Services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 2:00 p.m. at Naples Alliance Church, 2504 Estey Avenue, Naples, FL 34104.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019