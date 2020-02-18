|
|
Paul Anthony Irminger, Sr.
Estero - P. A. "Tony" Irminger, Sr., 87, passed away peacefully Feb 7, 2020 in Estero. He was born in Naples on June 26, 1932 to Paul Edgar Irminger and Ella Lee Smith.
Tony was a retired Professional Land Surveyor whose specialty was the retracement of the original Survey of the State of Florida. He surveyed the Big Cypress National Preserve 1974 purchase. He was a 1950 Naples High School graduate and championship basketball team member. He attended the University of Florida. In the Korean War he served aboard the USS Leyte aircraft carrier as Chief Petty Officer. He was an avid RC Boat racer and Transom Twisters RC Boat Club member and past President
Tony is survived by his sister Maxine Hatcher, son Bobby Irminger, his grandchildren, Clayton, Michelle, Christopher, and Paul III and their families, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is the grandson of pioneers Henry Bascom Smith and Mary Virginia Myers. Tony was predeceased by his parents, his wife Carolyn Delores "Dee" Irminger, son Paul Anthony Irminger, Jr., and sister Mary Paula Hamilton Weeks.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 23, 1:30 p.m., Naples Memorial Gardens.
To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020