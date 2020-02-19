|
Paul Anthony Irminger, Sr.
Estero - P. A. "Tony" Irminger, Sr., 87, passed away peacefully Feb. 7, 2020 in Estero. Tony was born in Naples at home June 26, 1932 to Paul Edgar Irminger and Ella Lee Smith. He was a retired Professional Land Surveyor whose specialty was the retracement of the original Survey of the State of Florida. He surveyed the Big Cypress National Preserve land for the 1974 purchase by the Federal Government. He was a 1950 Naples High School graduate and championship basketball team member. Tony was an U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer aboard the USS Leyte aircraft carrier, Korean War. He attended the University of Florida. He married Carolyn Delores "Dee" Whidden in 1955. He was an avid RC Boat racer and a Transom Twisters RC Boat Club member and past President. Tony is survived by his sister Maxine Hatcher, son Bobby, his grandchildren, Clayton, Michelle, Christopher, and Paul III and their families, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A pioneer family his mother came to Collier County at age 1 with her parents Henry Bascom Smith and Mary Virginia Myers. Tony was predeceased by his parents, his wife Dee, son Paul Jr., and sister Mary Paula Hamilton Weeks. SERVICES: Sunday, February 23, 1:30 p.m., Naples Memorial Gardens. To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneral Home.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020