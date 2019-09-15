|
Paul Edward Hauck
Naples - Paul Edward Hauck, 99, passed away on July 1, 2019, in Naples, FL. Paul was born on April 16, 1920, in Brooklyn, NY, to Edward and Florence Hauck. After graduation from Columbia University in 1942, he enlisted in the Navy and was selected to attend the Navy Japanese Language School at the University of Colorado. He completed the one-year course in 1943 and was assigned to the Joint Intelligence Center in Pearl Harbor as a translator and interpreter. In 1944 he served with the First Provisional Marine Brigade during the operation to retake Guam, where he screened captured documents for intelligence value and interrogated prisoners. After the war he remained active in the Navy Reserve, attaining the rank of Commander while beginning a civilian career in Navy and Air Force Intelligence. He earned an MBA from the George Washington University and was a graduate of the National Defense University. He retired in 1975 from the Defense Intelligence Agency as a senior intelligence analyst for Western Europe, having represented the Agency in the preparation of National Intelligence Estimates.
Soon after marrying in 1975, Paul and his wife Betty established The Montessori School of Frederick. MD. Together they operated the school until 1984 when they sold the school and moved to Naples, FL.
Paul was a member of the group lead by Justice William O. Douglas that walked the entire length of the C&O Canal in 1954, to bring attention to the canal's recreational and historic values and to protest proposals for converting the canal towpath to a motor parkway. He was a founding member of the C&O Canal Association and subsequently served as its president.
Paul was also a member of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, the National Association of Railroad Passengers and the Military Officers Association. Paul's hobbies included woodworking, antique clocks and photography. With his wife, he enjoyed travel and round dancing. He was an avid senior runner, participating in over 200 5k races and winning gold and silver medals in several senior Olympic games.
Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Betty Bogue Hauck, Naples, FL, sons James Hauck of Myersville, MD and Wayne Hauck of San Francisco, CA, stepdaughter Leslie Chartrand-Selman of Vancouver, WA and stepson Kevin Chartrand of Rockville, MD and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by a granddaughter. His marriage to Jean Dixon ended in divorce.
Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery, with full military honors, on November 26, 2019, @ 0900.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019