Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Judice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Edward Judice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Edward Judice Obituary
Paul Edward Judice

Paul E. Judice, age 47, of Bonita Springs, passed away on February 9, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was born on December 1, 1972, in Greenfield, MA, to Edward and Patricia Judice.

As early as age 4, he revealed a serious interest in cooking. In 1990 he graduated from a local county technical school, focusing on the culinary arts. He was one of ten finalists in a Johnson & Wales University national high school recipe contest. He was awarded a full scholarship to complete his associate's degree. He was assigned his last semester to the Marriott, Marco Island, FL.

Upon graduation, in 1995, Marriott hired him he made the Naples area his permanent residence. In 2001, sparked by his entrepreneurial spirit, he and partner, Yesenia Olvera, launched Tortilleria La Rancherita, Inc., in Bonita Springs. For eighteen intense years, he managed to develop it into a successful restaurant business.

Paul was a kind-hearted, generous gentle man who cherished his three children. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and loved to ride his Harley. Sadly, his dream goals of starting his next business venture and completing his flying lessons were never realized. May his sweet soul rest in eternal peace.

He is survived by his loving children, Sienna and twins, Taylor and Kevin; his parents; a brother, David (Lois) in Oklahoma City, OK; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He will be sadly missed by his companion of the last two years, Ewa, who was at his final bedside.

Lee County Crematorium, Ft. Myers, FL is in charge of immediate arrangements.

There will be no funeral services. In Paul's memory, donations can be made to one's favorite charity.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -