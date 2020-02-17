|
Paul Edward Judice
Paul E. Judice, age 47, of Bonita Springs, passed away on February 9, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was born on December 1, 1972, in Greenfield, MA, to Edward and Patricia Judice.
As early as age 4, he revealed a serious interest in cooking. In 1990 he graduated from a local county technical school, focusing on the culinary arts. He was one of ten finalists in a Johnson & Wales University national high school recipe contest. He was awarded a full scholarship to complete his associate's degree. He was assigned his last semester to the Marriott, Marco Island, FL.
Upon graduation, in 1995, Marriott hired him he made the Naples area his permanent residence. In 2001, sparked by his entrepreneurial spirit, he and partner, Yesenia Olvera, launched Tortilleria La Rancherita, Inc., in Bonita Springs. For eighteen intense years, he managed to develop it into a successful restaurant business.
Paul was a kind-hearted, generous gentle man who cherished his three children. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and loved to ride his Harley. Sadly, his dream goals of starting his next business venture and completing his flying lessons were never realized. May his sweet soul rest in eternal peace.
He is survived by his loving children, Sienna and twins, Taylor and Kevin; his parents; a brother, David (Lois) in Oklahoma City, OK; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He will be sadly missed by his companion of the last two years, Ewa, who was at his final bedside.
Lee County Crematorium, Ft. Myers, FL is in charge of immediate arrangements.
There will be no funeral services. In Paul's memory, donations can be made to one's favorite charity.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 22, 2020