Paul Edward "Bub" Murphy Jr.
Paul Edward "Bub" Murphy, Jr.

Naples - Paul E. "Bub" Murphy, Jr., 55, of Naples, FL passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at North Collier Hospital. He was raised in Canton, OH and had been a Naples resident for the past 35 years.

Bub was born July 12, 1965 in Canton, OH a son of Paul E. and Carrie "Jean" (Davis) Murphy, Sr.

He was an avid bowler who also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his loving parents, Paul and Jean Murphy of Naples, FL; and siblings, James "Rusty" (Stacey) Murphy of Pisgah Forest, NC, Todd (Valerie) Murphy of Maggie Valley, NC and Doneva (Darren) Long of Athens, TN.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date at Anchor Christian Church, 11651 E. Terry Street, Bonita Springs, FL 34135. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.






Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
