Paul John Benivegna
Paul John Benivegna, 90, died on February 8, 2020, peacefully in his sleep after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Paul was born on October 4, 1929, in Detroit Michigan, the son of the late Concetta (Rizzo) & Vincent Benivegna. Beloved husband for over 45 years to the light of his life, the late Carolyn Mae (Thompson). Survivors include their children, Dr. Vincent (Susan), Angela Ceely, and Colonel (USAF retired) Matthew (Tina, Lt Col, USAF); four grandsons, Nathan, Matthew, Andrew, and Michael. Paul is also survived by his sister, Mary Benivegna.
Paul was a graduate of the Henry Ford Trade School & Ford Automotive Engineering. He was a design supervisor at Ford Body Engineering for 40 years.
He was also a proud Army Veteran of the Korean War.
Paul felt that his greatest achievements were in raising three beautiful children with his wife, Carolyn, and in having so many dear friends. Paul and Carolyn retired in Naples, Florida in 1990 and returned to Michigan in 2005. Paul loved life and lived every day to its fullest.
According to his wishes, Paul is being cremated and will be interred at Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens, Novi MI. Memorial service will be held at Church of the Holy Family, 24505 Meadowbrook Rd. - Novi MI 48375, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Carolyn & Paul Benivegna Ovarian Cancer Research Fund at the University of Michigan. Checks may be made to "University of Michigan" and sent to the Michigan Medicine Office of Development, 1000 Oakbrook Dr., Ste. 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. You may also call 734-764-6777 or visit victors.us/paulbenivegna to make your gift.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 23, 2020