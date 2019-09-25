Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
View Map
Paul Moriarty Sr.


1944 - 2019
Paul Moriarty Sr. Obituary
Paul Moriarty, Sr.

Naples - Paul Joseph Moriarty, Sr., 74, passed away on Friday, September 20th in Naples, Florida.

Visitation will be on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, 34108. The celebration of life service will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 am at the same location.

Paul Moriarty was born in Marlborough, Massachusetts on September 27, 1944 to Patrolman Nicholas Charles Moriarty, Sr. and Margaret Mary (nee Sullivan). Paul was a retired firefighter with the North Naples Fire Department where he spent 30 years serving in various roles including captain and acting battalion chief. He also served eight years as an elected Collier County Fire Commissioner. Paul enjoyed watching sports (especially his grandchildren's hockey games), going to the casino and spending time at the fire department.

Paul is survived by his wife, Peggy (nee Hutson). His children: Lisa Chapman of High Springs, PJ Moriarty (Michelle) of Naples, Kristen Moriarty (David Wells) of Fort White, and step children, Susan Gorden and Mike (Ruth) Yahl of Naples. He is also survived by his siblings: Terry Graves (Dave) of MA, Nick Moriarty, Jr. (Janet) of MD, and Fran Moriarty (Elsie) of Port Charlotte.

Paul's grandchildren included: Lindsey Chapman (Eric), Alexander Chapman (Connor), Nicholas Chapman (Rachel), Blaine Moriarty, Corey Moriarty (Emma), Courtney Moriarty (Adrianna), Steven Wells (Michelle), and step-grandchildren Tim Wendel, Steven Wendel (Rebecca) and Christina Gorden. He also had five great grandchildren: Ciara, Abel, Liam, Ava, and Emily plus numerous nieces, nephews, and in laws.

Paul Moriarty is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, baby Mary and Mary Loretta, and nephew, James Moriarty.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019
