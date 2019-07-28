|
|
Paul Sullivan
Naples - On July 20, 2019 Paul Sullivan, loving husband and father of six children and seven grandchildren, passed away at age 75.
Paul was born on Sept 20, 1943 in Detroit Michigan to Frank and Elinor Sullivan. He held many top positions throughout his career and was a successful real estate agent with his wife and partner Melinda in Naples Florida for the past 14 years.
Paul had a tremendous sense of humor, was passionate about NFL football (especially for his beloved NY Giants team), enjoyed riding bicycles around Naples, and exercising daily at the gym. Friends and family were the beneficiaries of his limitless generosity as he would quietly step in to help others in need. Having grown up in the cold, snowy winters of New Jersey, he loved living in the sunshine and soothing warmth of South Florida. His motto was that "It can never be too hot." Paul was deeply in love with his wife Melinda and his children and grandchildren. He battled illness with fierce determination and a great attitude, exuding the optimism and perseverance that always made him successful in life and made everyone around him smile and laugh.
Paul will be deeply missed by his friends and family. He was preceded in death by his father Frank, his mother Elinor and one brother Gregg. He is survived by his wife Melinda, his six children Patrick, Christopher, Laura, Holly, Kyle, and Cory, his seven grandchildren, Kaeli, Cole, Madison, Sydney, Cooper, Mira, and Evan, his sister Kathy, and three brothers Bob, Joe, and Jerry.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of Foster Children Forever or Avow.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 28, 2019