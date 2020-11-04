Paul W. Freas



Paul W. Freas, passed away on October 11, 2020. Paul spent much of his work career in the broadcasting and cable industry with organizations like: WMAL-TV, WGN-TV, and WPIX-TV. He retired as president of TKR Cable Company headquartered in NJ.



Paul served his country in the Navy and was also selected to attend the Naval Academy. He was an avid football player in high school and college and decided to forgo a military career to attend and graduate from the University of Maryland.



Paul enjoyed retirement in Bonita Bay and started a community group in Rookery Lake. He was the first "mayor" in his neighborhood and enjoyed an active life between golf and tennis at the Bonita Bay Club.



Paul is survived by his wife Rebecca, two children Dan Freas and Shari Freas Wright, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A small service will be planned in Ft. Myers, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation/Tribute gift.









