1/2
Paula Ann Copestick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula Ann Copestick

Bonita Springs - Paula Ann Copestick, 79, passed away on August 23, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Bonita Springs. Paula was born August 14, 1941 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to William and Edith Copestick. She is survived by her sister, Rhea (Robert) Corrion and nephews, Brian (Janice Rodriguez) Corrion in Fort Myers, FL and Bradley (Alessandra) Corrion in Scottsdale, AZ.

She graduated from Berkley High School in Michigan in 1959. From there, she joined the Women's Army Corps for three years, playing the trombone in their marching band. She had the opportunity to march in the inauguration parade for President John F. Kennedy. She received a B.S. in 1967 from Eastern Michigan University with a major in Sociology. In 1970, she received a M.A. at Kent State University with a major in Sociology. She was an instructor of Sociology and Anthropology at Kent State University.

In 1976, while living in Stow, Ohio, she worked for the Ohio Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation. Later, she worked for the Ohio Bureau of Worker's Compensation. After retirement, she taught Sociology at Stark Technical College in Ohio.

She was active in the Unitarian Universalist Church in Fort Myers. Paula enjoyed researching women's history and working on programs, which included public speaking. She did intensive searches on her own family history.

A Memorial Service will be held in the fall at a time and place to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paula's memory may be made to the UU Church Fort Myers, an animal shelter, or any U.S. Veteran's charity.

To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated since 1978.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved