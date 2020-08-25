Paula Ann Copestick
Bonita Springs - Paula Ann Copestick, 79, passed away on August 23, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Bonita Springs. Paula was born August 14, 1941 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to William and Edith Copestick. She is survived by her sister, Rhea (Robert) Corrion and nephews, Brian (Janice Rodriguez) Corrion in Fort Myers, FL and Bradley (Alessandra) Corrion in Scottsdale, AZ.
She graduated from Berkley High School in Michigan in 1959. From there, she joined the Women's Army Corps for three years, playing the trombone in their marching band. She had the opportunity to march in the inauguration parade for President John F. Kennedy. She received a B.S. in 1967 from Eastern Michigan University with a major in Sociology. In 1970, she received a M.A. at Kent State University with a major in Sociology. She was an instructor of Sociology and Anthropology at Kent State University.
In 1976, while living in Stow, Ohio, she worked for the Ohio Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation. Later, she worked for the Ohio Bureau of Worker's Compensation. After retirement, she taught Sociology at Stark Technical College in Ohio.
She was active in the Unitarian Universalist Church in Fort Myers. Paula enjoyed researching women's history and working on programs, which included public speaking. She did intensive searches on her own family history.
A Memorial Service will be held in the fall at a time and place to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paula's memory may be made to the UU Church Fort Myers, an animal shelter, or any U.S. Veteran's charity.
