Paula Martino
Naples - Paula Martino (Age 91), died at Hospice in upstate New York on July 2, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1929 in New York City, New York to Giuseppe and Saverina Melignano. Paula attended Columbia University and spent most of her working career in NYC. Starting her career on Wall Street, Paula moved on to spend many years working for two prestigious law firms where her bilingual skills were put to excellent use. Paula spent 16 years of her golden years in Naples, Fl. where she made good friends, taught Italian classes to seniors both at her home and at a local Senior Center, and taught herself to play the piano among other highlights. The last three years of her life were spent in upstate New York enjoying time with her older son Marcel, his new wife Christa, and her grandchildren. Paula is survived by her loving sons, Marcel (Christa), Joseph (Caroline), and grandchildren Jonathan and Ashley, and was preceded in death by her parents, Giuseppe and Saverina. She will be memorialized when family and friends can safely gather to celebrate her life. Contributions may be made in Paula's honor to Charity for Change, www.CharityforChange.org
.