Pauline Rita Pelkey
Pauline Rita Pelkey passed away peacefully of natural causes on April 9th, 2020 at the age of 101, about 5 weeks before her 102nd birthday. She was born in Biddeford, Maine on May 16,1918. In 1943, she married Merle Pelkey and in 1954, they moved to Connecticut where they resided for many years. In her early years, Pauline was a devoted wife and mother raising her seven children. Later in life she enjoyed working for Aetna Insurance Company in Hartford, CT. When Pauline retired 39 years ago, she & her husband Merle moved to Fort Myers, Florida. In retirement, Pauline enjoyed riding her 3 wheel bike, dancing, swimming, & playing games especially Bingo & Rummikub. On June 10th, 2019, she was featured on the front page of the Naples Daily News playing Rummikub with other residents of the Life Care Center of Estero. In the interview, she stated the best part of playing was winning. She left this world with a sharp mind and a wonderful wit.
Pauline was predeceased by her husband, Merle Pelkey, her sisters, Jeannette DeHetre, Yvette Gosselin, her brother Robert DeHetre, & a grandson, Christopher Sylvester.
She is survived by her 7 children, Nancy Begansky of FL, Richard Pelkey of FL, John Pelkey of CT, Gary Pelkey of CT, Michael Pelkey of CT, Mary Ellen Zingaro of CO, Karen Pelkey of CT, her sister Claire Loranger of ME & 15 grandchildren & 16 great grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours but a Catholic Mass in her honor will be celebrated at a later date. Donations in her honor can be made to Hope Hospice. The email address is hopehcs.org, click on donate. If you prefer, you may send a check to Hope Development Department, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020