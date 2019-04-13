Pearl Doris White



Naples, FL



Pearl Doris White, 82 of Naples, FL, passed away on April 1, 2019. The celebration of her wonderful life will be held at East Naples Baptist Church 1697 Shadowlawn Drive, Naples, FL 34112 on



Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 am. Pearl was born on the U.K. Channel Island of Guernsey, to William and Doris Lewis on August 18, 1936 and following WWII, at 9 years old her family moved to Southampton England. She graduated at the top of her class from Sholing Girls School and continued on to receive a City & Guilds Degree from Bournemouth



University. Pearl married William Frederick White on



September 22, 1956; they were married for 62 wondrous years. Pearl immigrated to the U.S. via New York City in 1962 and worked as a hairdresser in the exclusive Saks Fifth Avenue salon for 21 years. In 1981, she moved to Naples, FL and owned/operated White's Motel & Coffee Shop with husband William, and spent the latter portion of her career in retail management. Pearl was an amazing woman who loved and cared for so many, especially children. She enjoyed



volunteering at local schools and her church, East Naples Baptist Church, where she was a dedicated member and Sunday School teacher for 38 years. She was actively involved with the Naples Christian Woman's Club serving as a past president, and a regular cast member with The Naples Players throughout the 1980s. Pearl is survived by her devoted husband William, loving sons Douglas and



Stuart, brothers Steven and Mark, two beautiful granddaughters Dylan and Avery and many family and long-time friends who will miss her dearly.