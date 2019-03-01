|
Peggy Tsoucaris Butler
Naples, FL
Entered into eternal life on
February 26, 2019. She was
preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Bessie Tsoucaris. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Frank Butler, her sister Tina (Nick) Sellas of Clearwater, FL, her brother Jim (Ann) Tsoucaris of Clearwater Beach, FL, and her sister Barbara (Bill) Downey of Westport, CT, along with many nieces, nephews and Godchildren.
Visitation will be held at St.
Katherine Greek Orthodox Church on Friday, March 1st from 5:00pm - 7:00pm with a 6pm Trisagion Service. Funeral Service is Saturday, March 2nd at 11:00am following the Saturday of Souls Divine Liturgy.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to St. Katherine's Greek Orthodox Church, 7100 Airport Road North, Naples, FL 34109 or The Spencer Sellas Memorial Scholarship Fund, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 409 S. Old Coachman Road, Clearwater, Florida 33765.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019