Penelope Lynn Rist
Penelope Lynn Rist

Naples, Florida - Penelope Lynn Rist, 76, of Naples, FL died quietly at home with family by her side on June 4, 2020 after a long series of illnesses. She was born in Detroit, Michigan and raised in nearby Pontiac, Michigan. A graduate of Pontiac High School, Penelope went on to attend Oakland University and graduate with a degree in education. After a few years, Penelope left teaching to become a full time senior executive domestic engineer (AKA homemaker). Penelope moved to Denver, CO with her son after her first husband, Pat, died in combat in Vietnam.

She met and married her late husband Gordon Rist in the 1970s and raised four more children until her retirement in Naples, FL in 2004. She was an avid bridge player, gardener, and recreational swimmer, which continued until her health declined.

Penelope is survived by her sons Michael, Andrew (Christy), and Jason (Erin); her daughters Tanya and Elizabeth, and grandchildren Kyra, Zoe, Addelynn, Aiden, Carver, Emmelin, and Britta.

Penelope was greatly loved by her family and friends and will be dearly missed. She asked to be cremated without a service. If you knew her please think of her and cherish the good memories.






Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
