Peter Burg Frank
Naples, FL - Peter Burg Frank, 76, died peacefully on August 8, 2020 surrounded by his family following a long illness. He was born in 1944 to parents Edward Joseph and Margaret Burg Frank in Schenectady, NY. Following the pre-mature death of his mother, Peter was raised by his stepmother, Mary Brearton Frank. Peter graduated from Niskayuna High School, Schenectady, NY in 1962. He received a bachelor's degree from St. Michael's College, Colchester, VT in 1966 and a Juris Doctor degree from Suffolk University in Boston, MA in 1971. He was married to the love of his life, Ann Marie Tobin in 1968.
Peter is survived by his wife Ann Tobin Frank; his children Peter Burg Frank Jr. (Kelly) of Darien, CT, Courtney Ann Frank Sherman (Michael) of Basking Ridge, NJ, Patrick Ryan Frank of Tallahassee, FL and Edward J Frank II (Robin) of Naples, FL; his five grandchildren, Thomas James Frank, William Henry Sherman, Matthew Frank Sherman, Brian Gregory Sherman and Leila Marie Frank; his brother Stephen Edward Frank (Lillian) of Reno, NV and Palm Desert, CA; his sister Deborah Frank Donovan (Steven) of Rexford, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
Peter was a devoted husband to his wife Ann with whom he recently marked his 52nd wedding anniversary. Peter spent his life with Ann raising their family and building a law practice together, initially as Frank & Frank Attorneys-at-Law in Rhode Island and then as Ann T. Frank, P.A., for the past 30 years in Naples. Peter enjoyed travel and golf together with Ann and relished the chances they had over the years to connect with his classmates from St. Mike's and their spouses and receive visits in Naples from old friends. Peter also enjoyed college football and cheering on his adopted teams, the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, FL at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 13, followed immediately by interment at Palm Royale Cemetery, 6780 Vanderbilt Road, Naples, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com