Peter Clemens WallaceNaples - Peter Clemens Wallace of Naples, FL and Hingham, MA died on October 14, 2020 at the age of 79. He died as he lived, with dignity and courage, with his wife of 50 years, Annabelle, and his family by his side. His passion for life, sense of humor, and loving devotion to his wife, family, and community were evident on a daily basis. Peter was born in Passaic, New Jersey on July 15, 1941 to Walker J. Wallace and Dorothea Heintz Wallace. He graduated Madison High School, in New Jersey, and earned a Bachelors from the University of Rochester. For graduate studies, he attended NYU Graduate School of Business, Inter American University, and Harvard Business School. Peter proudly served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Coast Guard. He started his career at General Motors rising through the ranks to lead European car sales operations in the 1980s. He retired from ITT Corporation where he was a Senior Vice President. His most beloved work was as an Associate Professor of Business at Stonehill College. Peter was noted for his dedication to his students and was awarded the Outstanding Faculty Member Award from Stonehill College in 2003. He wrote "Life 101: Life Skills For Graduating College Seniors." Peter was an avid traveler, sports fan, science fiction enthusiast, and sailor. His life was rich with international adventure including expatriate living in Argentina, Brazil, Switzerland, Belgium, Puerto Rico, and Hong Kong. A speaker of five languages, he described himself as a citizen of the world and prized his global adventures. Peter also contributed to the Hingham community through his coaching and enthusiasm for youth sports. For all of his accomplishments and for his generosity he will be hugely missed. Peter is survived by his wife, Annabelle Quigg Wallace; his two children, Spencer (Danielle Allen) and Terrence (Elizabeth Daly); as well as his granddaughter Simone and his two younger brothers, Walker and William. He will also be remembered fondly by his extended family. A celebration of Peter's life will be held next summer. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to non-profits where he volunteered--the Interfaith Social Services Food Pantry in Quincy, MA or the Naples Zoo in Naples, FL.