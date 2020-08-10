1/1
Peter Diakos
Peter Diakos

Naples - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved father, Peter "the Greek" Diakos on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Born Panagiotis Diakopanagiotis, to Maria and Stefanos Diakopangagiotis, on February 8, 1945 in Kos, Greece. He left home for the Bahamas in 1963, to support his family, and eventually settled in Naples, FL in 1973. He worked as a Chef in multiple Country Clubs and owned his own restaurants until his retirement in 2010. Peter's strong faith led him to be an active member of the Greek Orthodox Church. He had a love of family, tennis, and soccer, having coached his sons' teams to numerous championships throughout their childhood. His strong work ethic and love of knowledge can be seen in the educational and career successes of his sons.

Peter was loved by many around the world and will be remembered as a man that cared for others, loved entertaining and making people smile. His renowned cooking will be missed by not only his sons and grandchildren, but also his friends and neighbors. Nothing said family like a bowl of Avgolemono soup and some Dolmades around the table.

Peter is survived by his two sons and five grandchildren. Eldest son Stephen, his wife Miranda, and their son Henry. Youngest son Andrew and his children, Andrew Jr., Austin, Audrey, and Annette.

A funeral service will be held at 9:00AM on Friday, August 14, at St. Katherine's Greek Orthodox Church in Naples, FL. Peter will be interred at the Naples Memorial Gardens cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter's memory may be made to St. Katherine's Greek Orthodox Church, via their website.






Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
