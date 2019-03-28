Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 - 111th Ave N
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Peter Borer
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Naples, FL
Naples, FL

Peter Francis Borer, 78 of Naples, Florida, passed away March 17, 2019.

He was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 14, 1941. Peter received a Bachelor of the Arts degree from Denver University. He was married to Marilyn Ann Gillooly on November 5, 1966.

Peter was an entrepreneur working in real estate, financial services, and the oil industry.

He had a passion for boating, golfing, tennis, bread making, as well as his family and friends.

He was survived by his wife Marilyn Borer, son Brian Borer, daughter Gretchen Borer, grandchildren Maggie & Lucy Montiegel, and brothers Michael Borer & Patrick Borer.

Mass will be held at 12pm, March 30, 2019 at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Naples, followed by an inurnment at Naples Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at www.hodgesnaplesmg.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019
