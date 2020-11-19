Peter "Pete" GruppusoNaples - Peter "Pete" Gruppuso of Naples, FL was 85 when he suddenly passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 13, 2020. Pete was born January 1, 1935 in Alcamo, Italy to the late Melchiorre Gruppuso and Vincenza Vivona. From Sicily, Pete and his family immigrated to Canada before settled in Warren, MI.As a young man, Pete took over and ran his family's car wash for over 35 years. In 1998, Pete and his wife, Nancy moved to Naples, FL. Pete was a man of deep faith. He was a long time parishioner of St. William Catholic Church in Naples, FL and a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.In addition, Pete and Nancy are lifetime honor members of the Naples Italian American Foundation where they have been active members for over 30 years. Pete's greatest passion was spending time with his family, walking his dog Barkley and watching movies.Survivors include his beloved wife of 35 years Nancy Gruppuso of Naples, FL and his sister Sarah Nazione of Warren, MI. He is also survived by his two daughters Virginia Lentini (Alessandro) of Macomb Township, Michigan and Mary Munoz of Naples, FL and his step son Salvatore Biondo of Macomb Township, Michigan.Pete was also the proud grandfather to seven grandchildren Caterina (Gerald) Schueler, Angela (Scott) Pitrago, Giuseppe Lentini, Alessandra Lentini, Marco Avila, Pietro (Nyssa) Avila and Cristian Avila and five great grandchildren Gino and Camilla Schueler, Enzo Pitrago, and Giovanni and Luca Avila.Pete's wake will be held at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens on Monday, November 23rd from 3:00pm - 6:00pm. A Catholic mass will take place on Tuesday, November 24th at 10:00am at St. Williams Church in Naples, FL. Pete was one of a kind and will be sadly missed by all who shared his life and wisdom.