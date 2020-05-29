Peter Ingham



Peter Ingham set sail on voyage of a lifetime. He set his sights on traveling the world and discovering all the glory and happiness it had to offer. Peter brought with him an enduring sense of optimism, entrepreneurial spirit, charisma, and laughter unparalleled to all that knew him.



On May 22, 2020 Peter Ingham a loving husband, father, papa, and friend to many around the world passed away from esophagus cancer.



Peter's story began in Manchester, England where he was born on October 10, 1944. At an early age he made the decision to carve his own path in life and travel the world. After University he joined the Timken Company in England where he worked a number of years, before transferring to Colmar, France, Sweden, and finally setting ashore at the headquarters of Timken in Canton, Ohio. He was General Manager of International Sales and Marketing as he traveled around the world to over 65 countries and six different continents. He retired with Timken after 35 years experience.



His passion for life and traveling continued as he played golf with friends in Ohio, Florida, Thailand, and an occasional golf trip to Europe. He also loved to ski, taking numerous trips to Colorado, Wyoming, Swiss Alps, and many other favorite destinations. He passed on his love of skiing to his children Jonathan and Adam. Peter loved life and enjoyed taking his family on his many travels to Thailand, South Africa, Australia, and England to name just a few. After a long day you often would see Peter relaxing on a casual stroll at the beach or enjoying a libation in front of the bay watching dolphins and boats pass by.



Peter's greatest love undeniably was his family, wife Cynthia, sons, Jonathan and Adam, and grandson Graham. He loved his family and friends and no matter where he was in the world, he was only a phone call away. Peter's enjoyment for life, his optimism, infectious personality, kindness, friendship, laughter, and one of a kind sense of humor is felt worldwide and will live on through his family and friends.



Memories and Condolences



