Peter J. Comolli
Naples - On November 18, 2019, Peter Comolli peacefully passed away at the age of 85. He was born in Greenville, New Hampshire on November 25, 1933. Pete was the husband of Pauline Comolli. He was the father of Debbie Maguire and her husband John, Denise Piccolo and her husband Dan, Diane Bindel and her husband Rob. Pete was the grandfather of Jacob Maguire and his wife Christie Lee, Lucas Maguire and his wife Danielle, Jessica Minick and her husband Logan, Patrick Bindel and his wife Alanna, and Rachel Bindel. Pete had 4 great grandchildren Frankie and Johnny Maguire and Adisyn and Mason Maguire. He is also survived by a brother Raymond Comolli.
He is preceded in death by his parents Peter and Jean Comolli.
Peter is an Army Veteran. He worked many years in the home building industry in New Jersey as a comptroller. When he retired and moved to Naples, Florida he very much enjoyed gardening, traveling and working for the Ritz Camera Company until it closed.
